‘Three Free’ Weekend: Fish, ride, visit state parks all for free

By Justine Lofton
MLive
 12 days ago
In an outdoor recreation trifecta that only comes around once a year, Michigan is waiving fishing licenses, ORV trail permits and Recreation Passport requirements for one weekend in June. On June 12 and 13, residents and visitors can grab a fishing pole, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks...

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
State
Michigan State
