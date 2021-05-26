‘Three Free’ Weekend: Fish, ride, visit state parks all for free

If you’d like to catch a fish in Utah’s beautiful outdoors but you don’t have a fishing license, Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity to give it a try. The DWR has announced that Free Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, June 12th, and northeastern Utah has amazing spots to try. The top water bodies recommended by the Division of Wildlife Resources include the following: Flaming Gorge Reservoir offers burbot, cutthroat trout, kokanee salmon, trout and more. Matt Warner Reservoir offers rainbow trout, brown trout and tiger trout. Red Fleet State Park offers black crappie, mountain whitefish, trout, walleye, wiper, yellow perch and more. Moon Lake offers trout, mountain whitefish, splake, Arctic grayling and kokanee salmon. “Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone with you and introduce them to the sport,” shares Aquatics Section Assistant Chief Craig Walker. “Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water species, are active and willing to bite this time of the year. And with this year’s drought, it will be better to go fishing earlier in the summer as well.” If you are taking someone fishing for their first time, you can commemorate their first catch with a fun DWR certificate. You can print out the certificate on wildlife.utah.gov at home and fill in the details to document the occasion.