WHEN CECILIA CENGIZ drove from Oakland down to Salinas, California, she began to doubt whether the 50 boxes of kale and zucchini, along with the 10 others she was set to pick up from a farm in Pescadero, would fit in her rental van. It was only her first time driving down to the central coast to buy produce from farmers of color who lost their accounts to wholesale distributors at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was clear that she would have to figure out a way to keep up with the supply.