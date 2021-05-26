Fan Poll: Top 5 Deathcore Bands

In May of 2013, a couple eyebrows may have been raised when a man from Superior appeared in Judge Dale Pasell’s courtroom, and the judge was asked to order the man to stay away from rock bands called “American Fangs” and “Hollywood Undead.” Twenty-three-year-old Scott Mehtala said he thought he was in Superior, but he was outside the La Crosse Center, smashing a window of a tour bus being used by the Hollywood Undead band. They and the American Fangs were performing at the Center. Mehtala got into a fight with members of both bands, punching Fangs guitarist Nik Slimp, who ended up with a chipped tooth and stitches. Police said Mehtala was drunk, and admitted to being high on heroin. Besides that, he claimed to be a vampire himself, and said he was jumped by other vampires…meaning, members of the Undead band. There’s no record on-line of what happened to Mr. Mehtala in court, so it’s likely the case was dismissed. According to a newspaper in Houston, Texas, the hometown of American Fangs, the musicians laughed about the incident later and claimed they were thinking about writing a song about the “Great La Crosse Vampire Battle of 2013,” yesterday in La Crosse.