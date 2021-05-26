Fan Poll: Top 5 Deathcore Bands
It's already been 15 years since the first wave of deathcore bands came onto the scene, pissing off stuffy old heads and tantalizing young headbangers who yearned for the most abominably heavy mosh material they could imagine. A lot has changed in that time period, but one thing's for damn certain: Deathcore isn't dead. The once-polarizing blend of death metal and metalcore never truly went away, but it's currently experiencing a serious resurgence thanks to younger bands who are injecting new flairs and older bands who've consistently carried the torch for nearly two decades.