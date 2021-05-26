Cancel
Where children need parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty-one states require children to have parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data Kaiser Health Foundation released May 26. Another five states permit some children to give consent on their own, while another five follow the mature minor doctrine, which means clinicians can allow children to give their own consent if they are deemed mature enough to do so.

Public Healthwhdh.com

COVID-19 vaccine isn’t linked to heart problems in young people — but doctors still worry parents will be scared to vaccinate their children

(CNN) — Pediatricians worry parents will misinterpret a finding by advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and become scared — for no reason — to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Last week, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices put out a statement that they had investigated reports of a heart ailment among people — predominantly teens and young adults — who had received a Covid-19 vaccine.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wilmington: 1. 2302 S 17th St (910) 392-1180; 2. 5920 Carolina Beach Rd (910) 796-3283; 3. 820 S College Rd (910) 395-9312; 4. 8260 Market St (910) 686-1182; 5. 6805 Parker Farm Dr (910) 256-4159; 6. 716 Bragg Dr (910) 313-2205; 7. 7144 Market St (910) 821-6055; 8. 412 S College Rd #62 910-392-2995; 9. 4501 Market St 910-799-0448; 10. 5900 Carolina Beach Rd 910-442-4300; 11. 2130 S 17th St 910-343-2988; 12. 3720 S College Rd 910-793-5740; 13. 1618 Dawson St 910-343-0708; 14. 2401 N College Rd 910-395-2214; 15. 4521 Oleander Dr 910-313-6794; 16. 6861 Market St 910-793-4924; 17. 8290 Market St 910-681-1134; 18. 5135 Carolina Beach Rd 910-452-0944; 19. 5226 Sigmon Rd 910-392-4034; 20. 8035 Market St 910-821-6009;
Kidsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Taking care of children with Covid-19: A doc explains | #parenting | #sextrafficing | #childsaftey

The second wave of Covid-19 has affected a greater number of children. Why?. If we look at its prevalence, Covid-19 has affected both children and adults alike during the second wave. According to our latest national sero-survey as well, 25 percent of children surveyed were found to be affected by Covid-19. Even children below 10 years were also found to be as infected as other age groups. As per our national data on the disease, approximately three to four percent of children were symptomatic during the first wave of Covid-19 as well as during the second wave. However, since the total number of cases has gone up, the number of children affected is also more this time.
Mississippi StateWAPT

COVID-19 vaccine: Where to get the shot in Mississippi

All Mississippians who are 12 and older may sign up for a vaccine appointment. Tap here for additional details. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is providing free vaccinations at the UMMC Vaccine Clinic at the Jackson Medical Mall for children age 12 and up. Schedule an appointment by calling 601-815-3351 or go to umc.edu/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. They're also available at drive-thru and walk-up locations around the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Relationship AdviceTurnto10.com

Child marriage outlawed in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — It’s something many people may not realize was still legal: marriage for children under 18. Rhode Island allowed minors to marry with parental consent—at least until Monday, when Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill outlawing the practice. "Today is a tremendous victory for women and girls,” said Fraidy...
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Minoritiesdoctorslounge.com

Diagnosis, Treatment of Gender Dysphoria Varies Among Children

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Only 29 percent of children and adolescents with gender dysphoria receive a gender dysphoria-related diagnosis (GDRD), and 25 percent are prescribed gender-affirming hormonal treatment (GAHT), according to a study published online June 7 in Pediatrics. Stephanie Wagner, M.D., M.P.H., from the Emory University...
Public Healthusw.org

Review USW’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations

Last week, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said, once again, that companies could mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a requirement for coming into the office. The USW wants to remind all of its members that we believe vaccinations should occur in a just, fair and equitable manner that ensures that communities that experience the most risk of severe disease and death are prioritized for access to vaccinations.
Kidspakistanchristian.tv

Flashing: wheezing, bullying and harming our children’s health

Children collapse and the government does not matter! They have become scapegoats for Covid measures. Their stay all day in the veil is a lot and threatens health. Outdoor temperatures are rising, and a day in a hijab or ventilator is literally antiseptic, not just for adults. Many children have already collapsed at school due to difficulty breathing, and in some cases even doctors have had to intervene.