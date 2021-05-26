CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Houston Dynamo FC players to represent Honduras at 2021 Concacaf Nations League Finals

houstondynamofc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHouston Dynamo FC defender Maynor Figueroa and midfielder Boniek Garcia were named to the 23-man roster for the Honduras National Team that will compete in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League finals in June. Honduras will face the U.S. Men’s National Team on June 3 in the first of two semifinal...

www.houstondynamofc.com

NFL

