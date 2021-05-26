Two Houston Dynamo FC players to represent Honduras at 2021 Concacaf Nations League Finals

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons returned both to Allianz Field and winning form on Saturday by beating the LA Galaxy 3-0 in front of a home crowd. With two goals from Emanuel Reynoso in the first half and one goal from Ethan Finlay in the second, MNUFC created a gap that LA couldn't close. Up next, the Loons are scheduled to face the Houston Dynamo in Saint Paul next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The last time the two met, the Loons narrowly defeated Houston 2-1 with a brace from Adrien Hunou at BBVA Stadium. Undoubtedly, Houston will be aiming to return the favor and take three points from the Loons on their home turf. Most recently, the Dynamo earned a hard-fought 3-2 home win over FC Dallas in the Texas Derby. The Loons will need to maintain their momentum from their win over LA to make sure they come away with three points against Houston to solidify their spot in a tight Western Conference race to the postseason.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO