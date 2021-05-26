Please Re-Read the New Teton County Land Development Code

I listened through Zoom to the Teton Valley Development Code hearing. Though audio was not good, mostly what I heard was people saying, “By God, It’s my land and I have the right to do whatever I want.” I would encourage you to think about the issue from the opposite direction. So you have a big farm and the property of 1000 acres next to you sells to a person who wants to put in a 1000 head of cattle feedlot. They have plenty of room but choose to build it right upwind of your brand new house and the nitrates are going to drain right into your new well. And you are going to say,”I don’t mind smelling that cow manure all the time, by golly, he has the right to do whatever he wants with his land.” I think you want the county to have some say in what happens to that property.