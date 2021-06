The Blazers and Nuggets will be back for round two tonight at 10:00pm EST in Denver. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping for another victory, after taking down the Denver Nuggets 123-109 this past Saturday. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 34 points and 13 assists.