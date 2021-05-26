Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 Celtics with the most to gain from playing well in (probable) losing effort against Nets

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 12 days ago

The Celtics probably aren't going to beat the Brooklyn Nets in this series after falling down 2-0. But there's still plenty to play for, especially for a few key players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afa2u_0aCAexh800
Robert Williams III. Corey Sipkin/AP

Let’s be honest about the Boston Celtics’ chances after going down 2-0 to the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series.

Sure, the series is not technically over. The Celtics will have two games in Boston to get back on track, with Sunday’s game likely to be in front of a packed house.

But the first two games of this Round 1 slate suggest the talent gap between the teams is too significant to overcome. The Nets took a solid punch from the Celtics and rallied in Game 1 only to then blow their doors off in Game 2.

Barring Jayson Tatum channeling 2007 Kobe Bryant in the playoffs, it’s hard to see the Celtics winning four of the next five games.

Yet there’s still something to be said for making a valiant effort (even if it’s a losing one) to close out the season. And a few players in particular could benefit more than others from putting up good minutes for as long as this series lasts.

Here are three Celtics with the most to gain from playing well regardless of how the Nets series turns out.

Robert Williams

Williams hasn’t lit the box score on fire through two games, but his hustle has been one of the few bright spots the Celtics have had in this series. His nine blocks in Game 1 and eight offensive rebounds in the first two matchups speak to the effort and energy he’s brought.

Continuing to play at a high level, despite the seeming inevitably of this series, could pay off hugely for Williams’s future. Literally.

The fourth-year center is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Celtics would be mad not to try and keep him in-house.

When healthy, he’s proven himself a consistent defensive presence and lob threat. The question remains: can he become more on the offensive end?

The best thing Williams can do is continue making himself felt all over the court as long as this series continues. If he plays a sizable role in a win or two in this series against Brooklyn, his offseason payday might increase a bit — along with the Celtics’ respect for his value alongside their Big 3.

Evan Fournier

Danny Ainge has said he traded for Fournier at the deadline this year with the intention of trying to re-sign him in the offseason.

After a slow start marred by recovery from COVID-19, Fournier showed massive improvement in May, shooting 54.6 percent from the field (including almost 57 percent from 3-point range) and averaging 19.9 points a game.

Adding him either to the starting lineup or the bench next season could dramatically increase the scoring punch and add another safety net in case one or more of the Big 3 struggles.

But re-signing Fournier won’t come without cost: bringing him back would likely mean either Marcus Smart or Kemba Walker has to go in order to keep the team’s luxury tax bill down.

The veteran guard can use the remainder of this series to make his case to stick around. What better way to do that than by helping spark a win against the vaunted Nets?

If nothing else, perhaps his performance can serve as an audition for other teams if the Celtics won’t pay up.

Aaron Nesmith

The rookie guard made a strong impression in his first playoff game but didn’t do much in the Celtics’ blowout loss in Game 2 (though that could be said of a lot of people). He’s managed just five points (all from Game 1) and seven rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

It’s time to change that.

Whether his minutes come in garbage time or at points where the game is still in the balance, Nesmith has a valuable opportunity ahead of him against Brooklyn.

The Celtics are dying for a spark on the defensive end, something Nesmith’s energy and hustle can certainly provide.

On top of that, he shouldn’t let his rough 1-for-10 start to the series (including 1-for-8 from 3-point land) take him out of the game offensively when he’s on the floor. He needs to shoot if he’s open and to attack the basket and offensive glass as he’s done during his best games this year.

A more assertive Nesmith is likely not going to change the outcome of this series. But a productive, more confident showing would be an excellent building block for the young guard heading into next season.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#The Nets#Playoff Series#The Brooklyn Nets#The Boston Celtics#Abc#Nbc Sports Boston#Re Signing Fournier#3 Point Land#3 Point Range#Hesitation Aaron Nesmith#Massive Improvement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBANBC Sports

Ainge shares fitting shout-out for new Celtics in Hall of Fame

The Boston Celtics were well-represented in Springfield this weekend. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed Sunday and includes forward Paul Pierce, NBA icon Bill Russell (as a coach) and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman, who received the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in broadcasting.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBANews-Herald

Cavaliers' season ends in loss to Nets

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it's time to forget that and...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Superb in season finale

Durant totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant and Kyrie Irving put an exclamation point on their regular season campaign with a decisive win. The Nets are 6-2 with Durant, Harden and Irving in the lineup, so while eight games isn't a significant sample size, it's reasonable to assume we will see the big three right away after getting several days of rest. The combination will cause Durant's scoring to drop slightly, but he'll more than make up for it with nightly triple-double potential.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBANewsday

Nets as healthy as they've been all season as they begin preparations for the playoffs

A thrill ride of a Nets season that began with the hiring of Hall of Famer Steve Nash as a first-time coach, the return to action of Kevin Durant, a blockbuster trade for James Harden, the signing of free agent Blake Griffin and the greatest season of Kyrie Irving’s career but that also was marred by a series of injuries that led to a franchise-record 37 different starting lineups finally has reached proving time in the playoffs.
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Collin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-Seed

Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter. “Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game....
CelticsBlog

Waters: “We just wanted to go out there and fight”

The New York Knicks may have been vying for homecourt advantage heading into their Sunday matinee against Boston, but the Celtics didn’t come in with anything close to the same incentive to emerge victoriously. Already slotted for the play-in tournament as the east’s No. 7 seed, the Celtics gave their...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAthebrooklyngame.com

Nets Clinch No. 2 Seed With Win Over Cavs, Await Playoff Opponent

Regular season: Complete. The Nets will enter the playoffs in the No. 2 seed after defeating the Cavaliers 123-109 in the final game of the regular season on Sunday. Brooklyn finishes with a 48-24 record, a franchise-record 66.7% winning percentage for a single season. Brooklyn’s control of Sunday’s game did...
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!