Staten Island, NY

The Gym Bag: Staten Island Giants’ 17-U flag football team wins event for late coach and league co-founder

By Joe D'Amodio
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 12 days ago
The Staten Island Giants’ 17U flag football team had some extra incentive to come back from The Beast of the East in P.A. tournament last weekend with the crown. The Island club dedicated the tournament to James Mazziotta, one of the team’s former coaches and the Staten Island Giants co-founder, who died just before Christmas. His daughter, Jade, is a member of the squad. His son, Joseph, and Jason Canales have now taken the reins of the team.

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

CHSAA softball playoffs: Amanda Zuntag’s grand slam the difference in NDA’s 6-5 win over Fontbonne

Notre Dame Academy coach Victoria Torricelli implored her team to ‘wake up the bats.’. Senior Amanda Zuntag must have been listening, and then some. The senior legged out a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, then made a key defensive play in the bottom of the frame to propel Notre Dame Academy to a 6-5 come-from-behind, CHSAA round-of-16 playoff victory over Fontbonne Hall at Dyker Beach Park in Brooklyn.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

CHSAA baseball playoffs: Farrell’s season comes to end

There will be no championship baseball runs this season for Monsignor Farrell. The No. 6-seeded Lions, who won CHSAA Intersectional crowns in 2015 and 2017, were knocked out of the CHSAA Archdiocesan playoffs Monday with a 3-2 loss to No. 3 seed St. Ray’s in the losers’ bracket final at the St. Joseph School for the Deaf, the winner’s home field, in the Bronx.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

PSAL girls’ flag football: Here’s how we ranked the top performers of the week

The first week of the repurposed and redefined PSAL flag football season is in the books. And, while each team played at least one game (Tottenville had two) and, despite most of the five teams missing key players, the action showed there are still a lot of talented young ladies on the gridiron. And a number of them made the short list of the first Players of the Week listing.