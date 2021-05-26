The Gym Bag: Staten Island Giants’ 17-U flag football team wins event for late coach and league co-founder

The Staten Island Giants’ 17U flag football team had some extra incentive to come back from The Beast of the East in P.A. tournament last weekend with the crown. The Island club dedicated the tournament to James Mazziotta, one of the team’s former coaches and the Staten Island Giants co-founder, who died just before Christmas. His daughter, Jade, is a member of the squad. His son, Joseph, and Jason Canales have now taken the reins of the team.