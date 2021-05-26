Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

This Photography Booking Service Only Accepts 1 in 10 Applicants

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom’s largest events planning platform Feast It has expanded its services to now include the ability to hire event and wedding photographers. Feast It, founded in 2017, markets itself as an event planning platform that is more than just a “supplier directory,” as it carefully vets all suppliers and accepts only around one in ten onto the platform in an effort to maintain a high standard. Feast It also ranked 7th in the Start Ups 100 list and is known for working with well-received caterers.

petapixel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
George Clooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Marketing Services#Free Events#Business Services#Weddings#Selfridges#Fender Guitars#Hunger Magazine#Petapixel#Harper S Bazaar#Price#Secret Cinema#Brighton Ride#Nike#Bhf London#Start Ups#Booking#Event Planning Services#Photographers#Wedding Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
Relationship Adviceprunderground.com

Long Island Photography Studio Offers Award-Winning Photography Services for All Event Types

When you need to be sure you capture the best photos, Long Island Photography Studio offers photography services for any occasion. They help you get photos of special memories and events that you can look back on and cherish forever. Whether you need photography services for your business, personal portfolio, or for special occasions, these top New York photographers can deliver the best services to suit your needs.
Photographyimdb.com

7 Film Photography Books That Will Help Improve Your Craft

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Still photography is full of lessons — about framing, lighting, depth of field...
Photographypetapixel.com

How to Pose Men for Natural-Looking Portraits: A Detailed Tutorial

Portrait photographer Jerry Ghionis has published a detailed video that gives advice on how to pose men in front of a camera in such a way as to create more relaxed and natural-looking portraits that accentuate the subject and bring out their features. Based in Las Vegas, USA, and Melbourne,...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Frykmans Publish Second Photography Book

Heather and Luke Frykman of Frykman Studio Gallery have self-published a new hardcover photography book, Home & Away: A Portfolio of Images by Two Door County Photographers, Heather & Lucas Frykman. The book’s 173 pages feature Door County landscapes, waterscapes and wildlife, plus photos taken on their photography trips. This...
Books & LiteratureTubefilter

Connor Franta Announces Third Poetry And Photography Book, ‘House Fires’

Longtime vlogger Connor Franta is about to become a three-time published author with the announcement of his latest book, a multimedia tome titled House Fires. The 300-page project comprises poetry, narratives, and photography, he says, and is currently available for preorder. An accompanying book trailer on his YouTube channel (below) features landscape photography as Franta voiceovers one of his poems in melodramatic fashion. “It’s so painful to be alive,” he recites, “I don’t want to live and I don’t want to die.”
Politicsmelodyinter.com

MoF: Govt to accept e-payments only for services rendered by 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF), under the recently launched MyDigital, will ensure that payments for all government services will be made on cashless basis by 2022, its Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said. He said this will lead to higher transactional security, better...
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Meet the Designer Behind Fashion Instagram's Biggest Décor Trends

The creative design side of Instagram is its very own specific niche, but it's where the realms of fashion and furniture collide. It's where trends are born and take off, eventually filtering into the masses months or even years later. Even storied furniture icons such as Ligne Roset's Togo sofa and Tobia Scarpa's Soriana chair have accumulated newfound fame on the app, exposed to a new audience of fervent fans—mostly millennials—anxious to own a part of design history. But aside from the usual European male names that tend to be thrown around when talking about furniture design, a few fresh faces have broken through the noise to cement themselves as a new generation of designers to watch. One of those people is New York–based designer Eny Lee Parker, a 31-year-old designer whose distinct, playful creations you can't help but notice. Although a relative newcomer, Parker's work has generated big buzz within the design scene, spanning a slew of copycats and endorsements from industry tastemakers.
Visual Artfooyoh.com

How can Art Galleries modernize their Art exhibitions with QR codes?

Owning an art gallery or displaying an artist’s work in an art exhibition is every artist’s dream. An art gallery is a perfect place to exhibit extraordinary artworks and gain various ideas from other art makers. As artists are known for their creativity, they always go on-trend and adapt to modernization.
Technologyprodesigntools.com

Download Free New Book on Photography, Photoshop & Lightroom

Over the years, we’ve put together a large collection of free Adobe books that we share with our readers here… This extensive set of helpful, no-cost books has now grown to over 30 different titles that you can legally download and use royalty-free, forever. These books cover many different Adobe...
Home & Gardenhauteresidence.com

Watch: “Designing The Future” Celebrity Design Webinar By Haute Residence With Courtney And Robert Novogratz

Haute Residence hosted its “Designing The Future” webinar, featuring acclaimed designers Courtney and Robert Novogratz, to discuss their creative process and body of work, recent collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker, influence taken from the geographical locations they’ve visited or which exist around them, and to offer exclusive tips on bringing space, light, and most importantly, life and family into the home.
Apparelmycentraloregon.com

Wedding dress trends 2021: Experts discuss post-pandemic style and best looks

(NEW YORK) — Wedding season has officially kicked off and brides-to-be are looking forward to their big day while also searching for the perfect dress to say “I do” in. While there are plenty of options to choose from, the thought of repeatedly skimming through loads of different styles can easily become overwhelming. Not to mention, we are still living in the post-pandemic new world order.
Lifestyleava360.com

AMAZING GIFT DIY IDEAS || Сute And Creative Ways To Wrap Your Gifts

Do you need to find a gift to an important person, but you don’t have any good ideas? Don't worry. Today we are going to support you, we’ll give you many DIY gift ideas for creative gifts that you can make by yourself. With these beautiful crafts you can impress your best friend, your mother and even your boss. Never give them a boring greeting card bought at the store. Today you can create your own gifts in a fun and easy way.
Internetstateofpress.com

Digital Wedding Stickers : wedding stickers

BrideMojis are the new digital wedding stickers and GIFs from David’s Bridal and they were created to support modern brides who want to add a fun way to personalize their wedding planning process and social media content. The fun and interactive digital stickers for brides can be added to text messages and Instagram Stories, as well as interactions on TikTok and Snapchat.
U.K.pch.com

Queen Elizabeth to have lunch with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle

All trademarks and registered trademarks appearing on this site are the property of their respective owners. Said owners do not endorse nor are they affiliated with Publishers Clearing House or its promotions. Make sure you're logged in, complete each step and you'll unlock your shot at a fortune!. Go for...
Interior Designdengarden.com

How to Create an Art Deco Interior

Linda is a seasoned writer and home-decorating authority. She loves sharing design trends, decor ideas, and useful tips with her readers. Art Deco was a wide-ranging style encompassing fashion, art, jewelry design, fabrics, furniture, and architecture. This design movement originated in Paris during the 1920s. It rapidly gained popularity in the rest of Europe and the U.S. Its design influences were prevalent well into the 1930s and even into the 1940s.
Photographytrends1news.com

Princess Beatrice’s stepson is a ‘talented’ photographer according to his mother Dara Huang photographer – WhatNew2Day

Princess Beatrice’s four-year-old stepson is a “talented” photographer, according to his mother Dara Huang. The glamorous American-Chinese architect, 38, shares son Christopher — known as Wolfie — with ex-partner Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who married the royal family last summer and the youngster acted as “witness.”. Yesterday Dara shared a series...