This Photography Booking Service Only Accepts 1 in 10 Applicants
The United Kingdom’s largest events planning platform Feast It has expanded its services to now include the ability to hire event and wedding photographers. Feast It, founded in 2017, markets itself as an event planning platform that is more than just a “supplier directory,” as it carefully vets all suppliers and accepts only around one in ten onto the platform in an effort to maintain a high standard. Feast It also ranked 7th in the Start Ups 100 list and is known for working with well-received caterers.petapixel.com