Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium to allow full capacity for ECU-Appalachian State opener

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina fans shouldn’t have to worry about ticket availability for the team’s season opener against Appalachian State in Charlotte later this year as Tepper Sport & Entertainment president Tom Glick announced Monday that Bank of America Stadium will operate at full capacity this upcoming season. The ruling includes not only all of the Carolina Panthers’ home games, but also all stadium events held in 2021, including the game between the Pirates and Mountaineers on Sept. 2.

247Sports

247Sports

