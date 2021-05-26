Bank of America Stadium to allow full capacity for ECU-Appalachian State opener

To be or not to be the winning pitcher on opening night was a question that Bryson Hamlet answered emphatically on Thursday for the Bristol State Liners. The left-hander from North Carolina Central University recorded five strikeouts in two scoreless innings and was rewarded with the victory in Bristol’s 7-6 triumph over the Johnson City Doughboys in what was the debut for the Appalachian League as an amateur wood-bat league for collegiate underclassmen.