Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, IA

Scranton Man Arrested After Authorities Called Out Twice For Disturbances

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Police Department were involved in an arrest originating from a 911 hang up call. The call came in to the Greene County Communications Center at approximately 1:46 a.m. Tuesday. The dispatcher could hear an argument in the background, but nobody would speak into the phone. A Jefferson officer made contact with a subject at the residence in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street in Scranton, but it was determined no assistance was needed. However, a deputy requested officers back to the same address for another disturbance at approximately 3:20 a.m. Twenty-eight-year-old Darren Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

www.1380kcim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Greene County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, IA
City
Scranton, IA
City
Lincoln, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#County Sheriff#Jefferson County#Authorities#Man#Officer#Lincoln Street#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report May 14-16, 2021

8:05am Deputies assisted the Jefferson Fire Department with grain bin explosion at Landus Coop in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street. 12:05pm: Russell Lee Gardner (46) of Panora, was booked into the Greene County Jail for Contempt-Violation of No Contact/Protective Order and Violation – 2 counts. 2:03pm: A deputy investigated...
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Dropped Cell Phone Leads To Single Vehicle Accident In Greene County Friday

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday evening southeast of Jefferson at approximately 7:15 p.m. Richard Dean Tuhn, Jr. of Jefferson was eastbound on 252nd Street in a 2002 Ford F-150. He told authorities he dropped his cell phone and as he attempted to pick it up, he found himself driving in the south ditch. The vehicle eventually rolled onto the passenger’s side. Damage to the truck is estimated at $6,000. No injuries were reported.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Takes To Social Media To Introduce Newest Team Member

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not only provided a sneak peek of their new patrol vehicles on social media recently, they have now introduced the newest member of their team. On Friday, the office posted photos of Raider, their new dual-purpose K-9. The puppy will now begin training with his handler, Deputy Christopher Frehse, and their current K-9, Leo, who is looking forward to retirement after more than eight years of service. The acquisition of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office new K-9 was made possible partially through donations made by local businesses and residents and all are grateful for the support they received in raising funds to help offset the cost of purchasing, training and outfitting their K-9 unit. The animals are invaluable members of law enforcement agencies as they assist with drug-related investigations and arrests, help with locating lost individuals or those fleeing from law enforcement, premises searches, aiding neighboring agencies and educating students. Photos from that social media announcement can be found below.
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Confirms Fire And Explosion At Landus Location In Jefferson Friday Morning

Greene County authorities have confirmed an explosion and fire occurred at approximately 8 a.m. this morning at a Landus site in Jefferson. Crews are currently on the scene and initial reports indicate damage to one of the concrete grain silos at the Mulberry Street location. Jefferson officials have stated that there has been no report of injuries at this time. Carroll Broadcasting is remaining in contact with emergency crews and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Jefferson Fire Chief Says Landus Explosion Causes “Catastrophic” Damage

We have new information regarding the Friday morning explosion at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Greene County Sheriff and Jefferson Fire Chief Jack Williams tell Raccoon Valley Radio there were three separate explosions, all contained to the main structure on the Landus site. When crews arrived on scene, Williams says he could see visible flames coming from the grain elevator shaft and adds the fire quickly dissipated inside the elevator. Crews remain on scene fighting the fire.
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Greene County Man Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

A Greene County man has been arrested and charged with felony domestic abuse assault. 34 year old , James Harris of Grand Juntion was taken into custody Monday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. According to court documents, his girlfriend reported the abuse to the Greene County Sheriff’s...
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Update: Greene County Grain Elevator Explosion Friday Morning

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said as noon on Friday, that there was an active fire after an explosion in a grain elevator there Friday morning. The explosion occurred at Landus Co-Op in Jefferson. Authorities there say, that the explosion punctured the concrete structure and created massive holes on both...
Iowa StateKETV.com

Rescuers respond to report of grain elevator explosion in Central Iowa

JEFFERSON, Iowa — An explosion rocked the Landus Cooperative grain complex in Jefferson, Iowa Friday morning according to the Greene County sheriff. Officials confirmed no one was injured in the blast. As of 10:00 a.m., fire was still burning inside the structure. Rescue crews from several agencies responded to the...