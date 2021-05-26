Scranton Man Arrested After Authorities Called Out Twice For Disturbances
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Police Department were involved in an arrest originating from a 911 hang up call. The call came in to the Greene County Communications Center at approximately 1:46 a.m. Tuesday. The dispatcher could hear an argument in the background, but nobody would speak into the phone. A Jefferson officer made contact with a subject at the residence in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street in Scranton, but it was determined no assistance was needed. However, a deputy requested officers back to the same address for another disturbance at approximately 3:20 a.m. Twenty-eight-year-old Darren Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.www.1380kcim.com