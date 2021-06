What is the value of the global minimum tax on multinational corporations? The 15% tax on profits for large corporations, agreed by the G7 finance ministers, is 111 billion in 2021 alone for the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan. For Italy, the annual income will be 2.7 billion. While the entire European Union would raise 48.3 billion, more than half of what the Commission hopes to raise together in the markets using redemption fund bonds (which, unlike taxes collected, are money we will have to pay back sooner or later, with interest). This is what the newborn thinks European Tax Monitor الضرائب in one studio On the impact of the potential joint minimum tax on earnings.