US-based Glamnetic, a magnetic lash brand, has partnered BitPay, which will allow the beauty brand to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method. Glamnetic will also keep all the cryptocurrency sales on their balance sheet rather than converting to USD. The creator of Glamnetic says she is always looking for new ways to use Glamnetic's platform to set trends in the beauty industry, and as an investor of Bitcoin and other crypto currencies herself, this partnership with BitPay is a step towards normalising cryptocurrency as a form of payment.