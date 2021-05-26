Two-vehicle crash with fatalities in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office along with multiple other agencies responded on Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with fatalities. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 3 SE and Hope Road SE.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, with three individuals between the two vehicles. The sheriff’s office says in a release that an initial investigation indicated that the Silverado was travelling northbound on County Road 3 SE, when the Beetle was going east on Hope Road SE and ran a stop sign at the intersection. The Silverado collided with the Volkswagen hitting the passenger door with its front end. The two vehicles were wedged together and came to rest in an adjacent ditch. Dylan Klukken, 19, of Osakis, who was the driver of the Silverado was transported from the scene by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and was later released.

The driver of the Beetle, identified as Scott Johnson, 24, from Glenwood, was declared deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Beetle, Zoe Tostenson, 21, from Marshall, also died as a result of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the case is currently under investigation.

In addition to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Osakis Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, the Minnesota State Patrol, two local towing companies, and Anderson Funeral Home of Alexandria assisted at the scene.