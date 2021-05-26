Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, MN

Two-vehicle crash with fatalities in Douglas County

By James Allen
Posted by 
The Daily Journal
The Daily Journal
 15 days ago

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office along with multiple other agencies responded on Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with fatalities. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 3 SE and Hope Road SE.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, with three individuals between the two vehicles. The sheriff’s office says in a release that an initial investigation indicated that the Silverado was travelling northbound on County Road 3 SE, when the Beetle was going east on Hope Road SE and ran a stop sign at the intersection. The Silverado collided with the Volkswagen hitting the passenger door with its front end. The two vehicles were wedged together and came to rest in an adjacent ditch. Dylan Klukken, 19, of Osakis, who was the driver of the Silverado was transported from the scene by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and was later released.

The driver of the Beetle, identified as Scott Johnson, 24, from Glenwood, was declared deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Beetle, Zoe Tostenson, 21, from Marshall, also died as a result of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the case is currently under investigation.

In addition to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Osakis Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, the Minnesota State Patrol, two local towing companies, and Anderson Funeral Home of Alexandria assisted at the scene.

The Daily Journal

The Daily Journal

Fergus Falls, MN
340
Followers
59
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Osakis, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Glenwood, MN
Douglas County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Marshall, MN
Douglas County, MN
Accidents
County
Douglas County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Passenger Vehicles#Chevrolet Silverado#Alomere Hospital#Anderson Funeral Home#Osakis Fire And Rescue#North Memorial Ambulance#Crash#Fatalities#Investigation#Volkswagen Beetle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
Douglas County, MNEcho Press

'Tis the season for road work in Douglas County

Douglas County's "other season" began last week: road construction. Crews from Minnerath Construction started removing asphalt on County Road 9 near Carlos on Wednesday, May 5. The stretch of County Road 9 from County Road 20 to Prairie Road will be completely redone. It's the county's first major road construction...