Neighbor argues with city employee

A resident on the east side of Fergus Falls contacted police on Wednesday about the theft of mail. The complainant reported that a family member had mailed them some financial records in an envelope but after receiving it the complainant noticed the envelope had been opened and taped back shut, it was also missing the financial records the family member had sent them through the mail. An officer advised the complainant about contacting the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, as well as notifying the proper agencies, including the Social Security office for compromised information. At this time, Fergus Falls police say it is unknown where the mail theft or tampering occurred.