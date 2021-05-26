Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fergus Falls, MN

Neighbor argues with city employee

By James Allen
Posted by 
The Daily Journal
The Daily Journal
 15 days ago

The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted on Monday by a neighbor of a resident who was apparently arguing with a city employee at a property on South Mill Street. The person reported that their neighbor was yelling at a city worker on the neighbor’s property. When an officer responded, they observed two people engaged in an argument about city code violations. The officer informed the property owner about required compliance with city codes, and they agreed to work with the city on resolving the issues.

The Daily Journal

The Daily Journal

Fergus Falls, MN
340
Followers
59
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fergus Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
Fergus Falls, MN
Government
City
Fergus Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Owner#City Police#City Code Violations#Officer#Required Compliance#South Mill Street#City Codes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Possible mail theft

A resident on the east side of Fergus Falls contacted police on Wednesday about the theft of mail. The complainant reported that a family member had mailed them some financial records in an envelope but after receiving it the complainant noticed the envelope had been opened and taped back shut, it was also missing the financial records the family member had sent them through the mail. An officer advised the complainant about contacting the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, as well as notifying the proper agencies, including the Social Security office for compromised information. At this time, Fergus Falls police say it is unknown where the mail theft or tampering occurred.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StateMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules trial for former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright can proceed

A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that a trial for Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Monday there was probable cause for Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge to continue and set a tentative start date for the trial in December.
Otter Tail County, MNvalleynewslive.com

Man injured after trike motorcycle overturns

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old man is recovering from injuries after overturning his trike motorcycle on Highway 59 near Erhards Grove Township. The accident happened early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. Authorities say Ronald Christ Mccoy of Pelican Rapids was traveling northbound on the highway.
Bluffton, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Loud noise complaint near Bluffton generates multiple calls

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Monday near Bluffton. When a deputy arrived they noted people inside of an apartment who didn’t answer the door but talked to the deputy through a window. At the time the occupants were advised to keep the music down and agreed to do so. Later the sheriff’s office was again called back to the residence for loud music and banging on the walls. A deputy spoke with an intoxicated person who was confrontational. The person was advised again to keep the music down and contact their landlord if they needed to address neighbor issues.
Minnesota Statepelicanrapidspress.com

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO REOPEN FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of John Gulstad, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO REOPEN FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 2, 2021 at 1:15 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Courthouse, via Zoom at Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition to reopen the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated November 6, 1991, and for the appointment of Robert Fitzgerald, whose address is 26548 485th St, Vergas, MN 56587, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.