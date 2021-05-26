Neighbor argues with city employee
The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted on Monday by a neighbor of a resident who was apparently arguing with a city employee at a property on South Mill Street. The person reported that their neighbor was yelling at a city worker on the neighbor’s property. When an officer responded, they observed two people engaged in an argument about city code violations. The officer informed the property owner about required compliance with city codes, and they agreed to work with the city on resolving the issues.