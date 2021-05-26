Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

5 things you might not know about the benefits of wolves and more

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. A number to know: Evers get nothing from special session. 116. Wisconsin Republicans gaveled in and out of the special session Tuesday called under Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Over No. 116. Within seconds and without debate or vote, the governor’s plan fdied to expand BadgerCare and use $1 billion in COVID-19 relief savings under the American Rescue Plan Act into more than 50 projects and economic development initiatives in every corner of Wisconsin.

www.republicaneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Minnesota Constitution#Mississippi River#Red Wolf#Wisconsin Republicans#Badgercare#Covid 19 Relief Savings#Red Wing City Council#Recall City Hall#Presbyterian Point#The Coast Guards#The Cannon Arts Board#Smif#Wolf Depredation#Wisconsin Residents#Counties#Bipartisan Support#Livestock#Gov Tony Evers#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
North Utica, ILLas Vegas Herald

Infrastructure Bill Would Upgrade Aging US Waterways System

UTICA, ILLINOIS - It's a routine sight on the Illinois River: towboats slowly pushing barges carrying everything from salt and petroleum to corn and soybeans, the top commodities produced in the state. "This is the backbone of our economy," said Tom Heinold, chief of the operations division for the U.S....
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesotans deserve transparency, clean water, and a healthy environment

The private nature of current budget negotiations creates a dangerous dynamic: When critical conversations are held behind closed doors, it enables far-right Republican senators to hold up broadly supported, needed, mainstream legislation. Just as we began to emerge from the pandemic, the Minnesota Legislature adjourned on May 17 with no...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota leaders racing to avoid expensive shutdown

State leaders remain adamant that they can avoid a government shutdown that could prove far more problematic than Minnesota's last closure a decade ago, which cost taxpayers at least $85 million and put 19,000 people out of work. Lawmakers need to pass a new budget before July 1 to prevent...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Positioning to change a federal “water rule”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the droughts are taking its toll on North Dakota’s water ways, ag leaders are trying to secure the use of that water for this year and the years to come. In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency made a rule change giving the federal government more...
EnvironmentSlate

Toxic Coal Waste Could Be the Key to Our Clean Energy Future

This story was originally published by Grist and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. At an abandoned coal mine just outside the city of Gillette, Wyoming, construction crews are getting ready to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot building that will house state-of-the-art laboratories and manufacturing plants. Among the projects at the facility, known as the Wyoming Innovation Center, will be a pilot plant that aims to takes coal ash—the sooty, toxic waste left behind after coal is burned for energy—and use it to extract rare earths, elements that play an essential role in everything from cellphones and LED screens to wind turbines and electric cars.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Air Pollution Action Day Issued for Illinois, NW Indiana Sunday

Widespread ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy for "sensitive groups" Sunday, leading environmental agencies in Illinois and Indiana to issue an Air Pollution Action Day. Several northern Chicago suburbs were already experiencing unhealthy air conditions as a result of elevated ozone levels Saturday, prompting environmental officials to encourage members...
AgricultureWSAW

National Dairy Month Benefits You More Than You Know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, visit https://wisconsindairy.org. National Dairy Month is a celebration of the farmers who make us America’s...
Agricultureagdaily.com

5 things you may not know about pesticides

It’s a hot topic in all circles involving agriculture: pesticides. Some are for, some are against, but in truth, most people simply don’t know that much about them. The term pesticide is actually a bit of a catch-all, and is often used interchangeably with herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and rodenticides, among others. Historically, pests have been loosely defined anything that negatively impacts a food producer’s efforts or interferes with crop or animal production.
PharmaceuticalsSeattle Times

From roots to buds, 9 things you might not know about marijuana

The Cannabis Monthly series explores interesting cannabis facts and cannabis lifestyle topics. Cannabis has long been misunderstood and with such a controversial past, it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not. However, along with legalization, educational campaigns and increased consumer awareness have led to marijuana becoming more popular than ever. Due to its rapid rise in popularity, many people don’t know the whole story of the plant they love.