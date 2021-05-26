Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cummins, Iberdrola partnering on 500-MW green hydrogen electroyzer new-build in Spain

By Clarion Energy Content Directors
power-eng.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-site power gen-set manufacturer Cummins has accelerated its move toward global hydrogen leadership by announcing plans to build a green-power electroyzer plant in Spain. Cummins and its partner Iberdrola will work together to build a large electolyzer in Castilla-La Mancha. Electrolyzers split water to create hydrogen. “Spain offers a strong...

www.power-eng.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Linebarger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Cummins#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy Systems#Renewable Power#Green Electricity#The European Union#House System Assembly#Next Generation Eu#Mw#Powergen#The Future Of Electricity#Gas Technology Institute#Stanford University#Plug Power#The Global Ccs Institute#Southern Co#European Union#Castilla La Mancha#Green Hydrogen Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Canadian Solar plans 3 GW inverter factory

Chinese-Canadian solar module maker Canadian Solar has received approval from the city government of Suzhou, in southeastern Jiangsu province of East China, for the construction of an inverter manufacturing facility with a capacity of 3 GW. The company wants to invest RMB10.8 million (around $1.67 million) in the factory and expand its capacity by 3 GW annually. The approval process is expected to be finalized within one month.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

Axpo and ABB pursue green-hydrogen projects in Italy

Renewable energy provider Axpo Holding AG (Baden, Switzerland) and ABB, Inc. (Zurich, Switzerland) are joining forces to explore a series of synergies for the development of green hydrogen in Italy. In a letter of intent (LOI), the two companies commit to combining their innovative, technological and visionary skills for several projects and initiatives related to green hydrogen in various industrial sectors.
Georgia Statechemengonline.com

Plug Power to build green-hydrogen plant in Georgia

Plug Power (Latham, N.Y.) announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Camden County, Georgia, to serve customers across the southeastern United States. The announcement affirms Plug Power’s continued commitment to establish the first North American green hydrogen supply network, as the Camden County plant extends Plug Power’s service coverage across the entire eastern seaboard of the U.S.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Renewable Energy Sources Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Enel, Vattenfall, Iberdrola, Tata Power

HTF MI Published Latest Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Renewable Energy Sources Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Renewable Energy Sources Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

BayWa r.e. increases focus on green hydrogen

BayWa r.e. and its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven are partnering with one of the Netherlands’ largest network companies, Alliander, on the project, which was launched in autumn 2020. The project partners have recently finalised co-operation agreements and have now started preparations for the construction, and commissioning of the hydrogen system. At...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: US government wants to reduce green hydrogen cost by 80% to $1 per kilogram in one decade

The US Department of Energy in Washington, United States. The US Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Energy Earthshots Initiative to accelerate energy breakthroughs within the decade. The first Energy Earthshot — Hydrogen Shot — seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per kilogram in one decade, the DOE said in a statement released on Monday. At the moment, hydrogen from renewable energy costs about $5 per kilogram. “The Hydrogen Shot establishes a framework and foundation for clean hydrogen deployment in the American Jobs Plan, which includes support for demonstration projects. Industries are beginning to implement clean hydrogen to reduce emissions, but there are still many hurdles to deploying it at scale,” the DOE stated, adding that its Hydrogen Program issued a request for information (RFI) on viable hydrogen demonstrations, including specific locations, that can help lower the cost of hydrogen.
Energy Industrytechinvestornews.com

ABB and SMC partner on 80-MW energy storage project in Philippines

SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMC), a major supplier of power to the national grid in the Philippines, has partnered with ABB to install battery energy storage systems (BESS) as part of its BESS Project. In countries such as the Philippines, several challenges negatively impact grid performance, such as the length of power lines required […]
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

U.S. Department of Energy Announces $14.5 Million to Accelerate Deployment of Geothermal Electricity

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for up to $14.5 million to support active field testing of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) technologies and techniques within existing wells. EGS, like all geothermal resources, supplies secure, resilient renewable electricity and heating and cooling that is always-available regardless of weather, and with a small environmental footprint.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Large-scale PV to join wind power complex at Dutch dam

Netherlands' Central Government Real Estate Agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf – RVB) has approved the construction of a utility-scale solar power plant on a 40-hectare surface at the Windpark Krammer, a 102 MW wind power complex located at the Philipsdam in Krammersluizen, in the Dutch region of Zeeland. The dam separates the Krammer and Volkerak lakes from the Oosterschelde.
Texas Statedailyenergyinsider.com

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions building 250 MW solar project in Texas

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions announced this week the start of construction on the 250-MW Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Navarro County, Texas. The project is the company’s largest solar project to date. “We’re excited to continue to grow our Texas solar portfolio, which will provide additional energy resources for the...
Energy IndustryAutomotive Industries Online

A solar power plant the size of two soccer fields rose on the rooftop of Nokian Tyres’ logistics center in Finland

Nokian Tyres’ logistics center in Nokia, Finland now has a solar power plant with the highest output for a rooftop-mounted plant in the Pirkanmaa province. The power plant consists of 3,160 solar panels with a combined output of more than 1,100 kilowatts (kW). All of the electricity generated by the solar panels is used by the logistics center, where power is required for lighting and ventilation, for example.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

New gas turbines 'better be flexible' to someday accept carbon capture or hydrogen: New EEI chairman

Natural gas is a critical part of the U.S. transition to a decarbonized power sector, top executives from three major utilities agreed on Tuesday. But its role will decline over time, and gas power plants will have to adapt to new technologies and fuels to reduce the risk of becoming stranded assets, said the recently elected board members of the investor-owned utility advocacy group, Edison Electric Institute (EEI).
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ITM Power electrolyzer order book points to booming green hydrogen demand

UK-based electrolyzer producer ITM Power has more than doubled its tender pipeline in the last 12 months, painting a bullish outlook for the renewable hydrogen market. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ITM Power submitted firm bids for electrolyzers worth a total GBP607 million ($855 million)...
Allentown, PAihsmarkit.com

Air Products to build blue hydrogen complex in Alberta

Air Products plans to build a C$1.3-billion ($1.1 billion) net-zero "blue" hydrogen plant in Edmonton, Alberta, that is expected to be onstream in 2024, the industrial gas and chemicals giant said. The project is part of a "multi-billion-dollar" planned investment that will also include carbon capture, hydrogen liquefaction, nitrogen, and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Siemens sees wind as a component of green hydrogen development

The German company said wind could power the splitting of water to yield green hydrogen. German renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa said June 9 it was looking at wind energy to help power electrolysers to produce green hydrogen. The company unveiled a whitepaper, Unlocking the Green Hydrogen Revolution, that showcases...
Energy Industrymcecleanenergy.org

Energy Expert: Green Hydrogen

MCE’s Energy Expert Series takes a deeper dive into more complex energy topics. Explore topics like this one, microgrids, and net energy metering in greater detail through our Energy Expert series. Looking for more basics? Check out our Energy 101 series. What is hydrogen fuel?. Hydrogen fuel is a clean...