A vigilante in St. Louis who tricked alleged pedophiles into meeting him by posing as a child is now facing criminal charges after a confrontation went wrong. Kyle Swanson, 30, spent more than two years working with a group of fellow vigilantes called "KTS Predator Hunters" to lure men into meeting them in public, where they would confront the alleged pedophiles and live-stream their encounters for tens of thousands of followers. The Washington Post reports that Mr Swanson is now facing a grand jury indictment for unlawful restraint and obstruction of justice. Both are felony charges. He is also facing...