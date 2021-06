After more than 30 years of entertaining, a local legendary comedian has announced he will be retiring following his final show which is slated for mid June. On Wednesday, May 12, house comedian for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry at the Mountain Arts Center Fred Goble, also known as “Munroe,” has announced his retirement after 30 years of entertaining locals, out of state tour buses, businesses, and politicians. According to press statement sent out by the MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell, Goble's final show, "A Night for Munroe," will be on June 19 as the MAC will honor and thank him for all he has done.