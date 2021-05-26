Sports And Camp Check-Ups For Kids: Special Considerations For Children With COVID-19

COVID — coronavirus disease. Herculean efforts are ongoing to develop vaccines against the severe acute respiratory syndrome 2 new coronavirus that causes the disease known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The World Health Organization lists >100 candidate vaccines, with several already in clinical trials and at least 3 receiving Emergency Use Authorization in the United States. We already know that some vaccines can protect against illness caused by the virus (Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca). However, we do not yet know whether these vaccines induce immune responses at the nasopharyngeal mucosa such that protection against nasopharyngeal infection and carriage of the virus is achieved. The publicly available briefing document for the December 17, 2020, Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee meeting suggested such an effect in the Moderna vaccine study, but much remains to be learned regarding magnitude and durability of any such effect against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Nevertheless, protection against COVID-19 is evidently feasible if vaccines induce robust neutralizing antibodies and, perhaps, T-cellular responses.1,2 Although immune memory has not yet been extensively studied, vaccines that induce those responses usually induce persistent memory and therefore immunity.