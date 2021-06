It was quite the up-and-down season for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. On one hand, they served notice that they're still the benchmark in the NFC West after adding another division title to their resume, but that 12-4 record wound up being a moot point in the playoffs. Their victories in the final two weeks of the regular season -- over the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, respectively -- gave them the crown but then pitted them against the Rams in the wild-card round, in a matchup that saw them thumped by Los Angeles and unceremoniously dismissed from the tournament. Unbeknownst to the Seahawks, that exit would make Russell Wilson's cup of frustration runneth over.