Chesterfield, VA

Meadowbrook students earn ‘white coats’ as part of health care program

By JIM McCONNELL SENIOR WRITER
chesterfieldobserver.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of their progress in an academic program that encourages students to pursue careers in the health care industry, 14 Meadowbrook High School students received long white medical coats during a ceremony last Friday. Calling it “a momentous occasion,” Meadowbrook principal Marcie Terry acknowledged she has been looking forward...

www.chesterfieldobserver.com
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Richmond region school systems celebrate their teachers of the year

It was a school year like no other. An unprecedented pandemic changed everything about education for the 2020-21 school year - everything, that is, except the dedication and determination of thousands of teachers who put the area's school children first each and every day. School systems around the metro Richmond...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia Statetysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Chesterfield County, VAvirginiamercury.com

Roanoke jury awards landowners affected by Mountain Valley $430K, Chesterfield sheriff moves inmates out of Riverside, Bristol’s landfill problem, and more headlines

Our daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • “With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived.”—Virginian-Pilot. • “Strap in, Virginia: The 2021 governor’s race is suddenly at...