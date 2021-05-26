Cancel
Portland, ME

Portland approves 18-story downtown apartment building

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The tallest building in the state is going to be an 18-story apartment building in downtown Portland.

The Planning Board this week approved construction of the 190-foot-tall building that’ll be the state’s tallest, surpassing Portland’s Franklin Towers by 15 feet, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The project needed a zoning change by the City Council because the existing rules didn’t allow housing units above 14 floors, or 150 feet.

The apartment building will be across the street from One City Center, an office building that is 14 stories tall.

