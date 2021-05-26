Cancel
Twelve Upper East Side buildings going up for bid

By Ben Miller
New York Business Journal
New York Business Journal
 12 days ago
The properties, according to the brokerage company, have been owned in the same family for more than 65 years.

Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Robert A. M. Stern’s 200 East 83rd Street Tops Out Over Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction has topped out on 200 East 83rd Street, a 449-foot-tall residential tower designed by Robert A.M. Stern on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Developed by Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, the 243,128-square-foot structure rises 35 stories and will yield 86 units spread over 205,877 square feet, for an average scope of 2,393 square feet. SLCE Architects is the architect of record for the project, which is located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 83rd Street.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Collection Tops Out at 401 West Street in West Village, Manhattan

Construction has topped out on The Collection, an eight-story residential building at 401 West Street along the Hudson River waterfront in Manhattan’s West Village. Designed by Thomas Juul Hansen and Hill West Architects and developed by Wainbridge Capital, the ten-unit project has taken some time to materialize because of a delay in demolition due to sustained flood damage from Superstorm Sandy. The property is located between West 10th and Charles Streets, directly across from the Christopher Street Pier.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

DON continues revitalization of East Side, downtown

DON Enterprises is continuing its efforts to bring accessible, affordable homes to New Castle’s Lower East Side for low-income families and individuals. The initiative, which includes a mix of renovation and new construction, just closed on its sixth Federal Home Loan house, according to Anita McKeever, DON administrator of community resources, and plans to close on a seventh in mid-June.
ChinaReason.com

Why Is the East Side Poorer than the West Side?

The east side of once-industrialized cities is often poorer than the west side. Why would this be? A new paper in the Journal of Political Economy suggests that air pollution is part of the answer. In "East-Side Story: Historical Pollution and Persistent Neighborhood Sorting," Stephan Heblich, Alex Trew, and Yanos...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Naftali secures $103M construction loan for new Upper East Side condo

BHI, a full-service commercial bank, announced that it has arranged $102.7 million in construction financing for Naftali Group’s latest development at 1165 Madison Avenue, a new 13-story luxury condominium on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The borrower is the Naftali Group, developer of the project. BHI is providing $67.7 million and...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

A Flatiron House for the Lower East Side

Residential lots in Milwaukee are a pretty standard affair. Rectangles lined up one after another, each about 40 feet wide. But Maksim Tuzhilkov‘s new house is being built on a parcel that is anything but. For one, it’s a triangle created by the angled E. Lyon Street’s intersection with N. Warren Ave. and N. Franklin Pl. Two, it’s sloped. And three, most unusual of all given its location, it’s never had a structure built atop it.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

East Side Access project set to open in 2022

NEW YORK - The East Side Access project, which aims to connect LIRR trains to Grand Central Terminal is nearing the finish line and is set to open in 2022. "Today we're announcing all the major construction is complete," said Governor Andrew Cuomo during a tour of the new terminal, concourse, and tracks underneath Grand Central Terminal. "Four new levels, four passenger platforms, capacity for 8 trains at a time, 24 trains per hour."
New York City, NYthelodownny.com

Lower East Side Links

Here are some of the stories that made news on the Lower East Side in the past week:. –48-year-old Alexander Wright was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime after an attack on a woman of Asian descent in Chinatown on Monday. Wright is homeless and has a long criminal record. He was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. [Channel 7]
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Excavation Underway at 1841 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Excavation has begun at 1841 Broadway, the site of a 24-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Global Holdings Management Group, the 281-foot-tall building will span 181,319 square feet and yield 173 units as well as 11,741 square feet of commercial space. Pavarini McGovern, LLC is the general contractor for the project, which will rise from a corner site at the intersection of Broadway and West 60th Street, just north of Columbus Circle and the southwestern corner of Central Park.
Manhattan, NYInnovate Long Island

Construction complete, East Side Access nearly ready

That’s a (partial) wrap on the East Side Access project, with engineers completing civil construction of the largest new train terminal built on U.S. soil since the 1950s. Also billed as the first significant expansion of the Long Island Rail Road in more than century, East Side Access is a Metropolitan Transportation Authority megaproject connecting the LIRR to a new, 350,000-square-foot passenger terminal under Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal – thereby giving LIRR riders two potential Big Apple destinations, including the existing “last stop” at Penn Station.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Kefallinos-owned building raining bricks on Detroit's east side; streets closed

It's not enough that unsafe buildings threaten people inside them. Now one is shedding parts of itself onto the sidewalk and streets below. Tim Pamplin at WDIV put his drone in the air to show the area where bricks were cascading off the former Hoban Cold Storage facility on East Warren Avenue, near Eastern Market. The falling bricks caused street closings:
Interior Designcoveteur.com

This Upper East-Side Apartment Proves Minimalism Doesn't Mean Boring

The absence of color does not equate the absence of intrigue. Though, when rendering a space in neutral hues, it pays to fall back on other design elements to add dimension—scale, fabrication, texture. When the founder of retailer, gallery, and manufacturer Radnor, Susan Clark, settled on an Upper East Side model apartment for her showroom, she gravitated towards a clean, minimal space that would frame her designs. Though minimal in color, Radnor's furniture is rich in substance, whether that be a plush boucle chair or an intriguing marble side table. In partnership with architect Elizabeth Roberts Architects, they outfitted the space in art and furniture that would put any onlooker at ease—a feeling most of us could use right now. We've asked Clark to walk us through her process—hopefully, you can learn a thing or two about how to bring peace to your space through design.