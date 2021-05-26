CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ConCom approves group of Chamberlain/Whalen lots

By Mary Ellen Gambon
hopkintonindependent.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Conservation Commission debated a number of projects during a lengthy meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was shortened because a key project, the renovation of the Massachusetts Laborers Training Facility at 37 East St., had been removed from the agenda because the applicant requested a continuance beforehand. There were six notices of intent (NOI) filed for the project, which included work on the Conti and Crane buildings, the headquarters, dredging of the pond, utility work and restoration of the site. The hearings were continued until the next meeting on June 8.

