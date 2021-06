Infinite, Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming science-fiction action film starring Mark Wahlberg, has just received its first trailer. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting June 10. Infinite is written by Ian Shore and based on the novel The Reincarnation Papers by D. Eric Maikranz. The film follows Evan McCauley, a man who starts to realize what he thought were merely hallucinations are actually memories of a past life. The first trailer of Infinite depicts an action-packed, mind-bending thriller full of frenetic action sequences, trippy visuals, and an indoor car chase.