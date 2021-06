With sharp songwriting and a passionate singing voice, Morray is one of the biggest breakout stars of 2021. Coming through with another video from his debut project Street Sermons, Morray shares “Nothing Now.” Emoting over twanging guitar and thumping low-end, Morray bares his soul to an unfaithful partner, making it clear that he’s better for leaving her and she’s much worse: “You not mine, so don’t waste your time/Act like you don’t know me/That nice guy that you used to like/I no longer know ’em/Held him down and ripped out his heart/I feel bad for homey.” In the video, directed by Christian Breslauer, Morray packs his things and leaves his woman, before finding the last payphone in North Carolina to call her and speak his mind. “Nothing Now” follows the video for “Can’t Use Me,” which dropped in April.