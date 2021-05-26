Glass fabricator building new facility in Walthall

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA glass and aluminum systems fabricator, Aldora, announced plans last Wednesday to construct a new 81,000-square-foot plant in southeastern Chesterfield. The full-service glass fabrication and distribution facility will be the company’s seventh location in the mid-Atlantic region but its first in Chesterfield. It will serve a 150-mile geographical radius, to include Richmond, Baltimore, Washington, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham and Roanoke.

