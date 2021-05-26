Glass fabricator building new facility in Walthall

This custom designed home in the highly sought after Harper Mill subdivision has 6 BEDROOMS and 4 FULL BATHS. Walk in to this lovely open floor plan home with so much space! You will find a first floor bedroom and full bath for your guest. Beautiful built ins surround the fireplace in the large living area. The living room opens to an eat in area perfect for all of the home cooked meals. Open pantry or office space available, currently being used for home schooling. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area with plenty of sunlight to keep you warm and cozy. The remainder of the second floor is filled with 2 large bedrooms, laundry area and master suite. The third level offers more flex space or additional bedroom and full bathroom. You will also love the 3 car garage and rear screened in porch where family and friends will enjoy hanging out. Harpers Mill is a "must see" community, homeowners enjoy gathering and socializing at the community club house, beautiful pool and recreation areas. This low maintenance, energy saving home offers an open floor plan, plenty of space and tons of natural light. Come and check this property out before it is gone!