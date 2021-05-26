ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour's sixth season focuses on connection

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The 32 branches that form the Fulton County Library System opened their doors to the public May 4 for the first time in over a year. Through May, the libraries will be open on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this time patrons can browse for books or use the computers for one hour. Kimberly Snoddy-George, branch group administrator, said they hope to phase in more days open to the public in June but did not want to jump in full force. She said because Fulton is such a large county that encompasses suburban and urban areas, they wanted to ensure the protocols were in the best interest of all of their libraries.