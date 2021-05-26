Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, GA

ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour's sixth season focuses on connection

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoswell Arts Fund's ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour begins it sixth season with a focus on connection. A partnership initiative with the city of Roswell, ArtAround Roswell is an outdoor public art sculpture collection hosted throughout the city’s acclaimed park system, historic district and at private businesses. This free “museum without walls” includes large scale, monumental sculptures from the city’s permanent collection and temporary pieces loaned by the artists for a period of 1 to 2 years depending on the rotation cycle.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Landis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Sculptures#Museum#Art#City Hall#Roswell Arts Fund#Roswell Mill#Roswell Library Due#Athens Ga#Roswell Sculpture#East Roswell Park#Roswell Area Park#Public Art#Sixth Season#Monumental Sculptures#Riverside West#Historic District#Artists#Don White Park#Nacogdoches Tx#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
Country
India
News Break
Arts
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

City Winery Atlanta reopens for dinner and more dining news from the week

City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market reopened for dinner May 12, with events returning on May 17. New executive chef Will Artley previously worked in the kitchens of Washington D.C. restaurants, appeared on Food Network’s “Chopped” and was a guest chef at the White House and as a collaboration with former First Lady Michelle Obama on the national “Chefs on the Move” project.
Roswell, GAMarietta Daily Journal

From The Earth Brewing Company's beer garden returning to Chattahoochee River

From The Earth Brewing Company's Azalea Park Beer Garden is returning to the Chattahoochee River May 21 following a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. In June of 2020, during the height of the shutdown, From The Earth Brewing Company owner Tim Stevens announced they would be shutting down the Beer Garden on the River after just one month in operation.
Roswell, GAappenmedia.com

Roswell Youth Theatre schedules performance of ‘Matilda JR.’ musical

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Cultural Arts Center has scheduled a performance of “Matilda JR.” Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. The Roswell Youth Theatre cast includes 31 students led by Leslie Kelley, Jane Hendrix and Nancy Whitehead Brown. The Broadway Junior Adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit is...
Roswell, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Roswell businesses feel the burn of gas shortage

Roswell business owners are already feeling the brunt of the affects of gasoline hoarding following the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Colonial Pipeline is the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. According the the FBI, the pipeline was hacked by a group thought to be located in Eastern Europe, known as DarkSide. Colonial became aware of the attack and shut down its operations, causing a shortage across the southeast.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

South Fulton hosting teen summer job fair Saturday

Elected leaders in southern Fulton County have arranged a summer teen hiring fair for Saturday. The event — organized by City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis and Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. — will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility in South Fulton, according to a news release from the city.
Roswell, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alive in Roswell and other city events returning this summer

The city of Roswell will welcome back several popular special events this spring and summer, including Alive in Roswell and Music on the Hill. Many of these city-run events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. With the decrease in COVID cases and increasing availability of vaccines, city organizers are looking forward to bringing back these outdoor events.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Electric-vehicle charging company to open North American headquarters in Atlanta

Electric buses charging with a Heliox system at Amsterdam's Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands. Credit: Heliox. A European company that makes fast-charging systems for electric vehicles will open its North American headquarters in Atlanta next month, state officials announced May 12. Netherlands-based Heliox expects to open its new campus around...
Johns Creek, GAappenmedia.com

Johns Creek library branches show off new upgrades

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The 32 branches that form the Fulton County Library System opened their doors to the public May 4 for the first time in over a year. Through May, the libraries will be open on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this time patrons can browse for books or use the computers for one hour. Kimberly Snoddy-George, branch group administrator, said they hope to phase in more days open to the public in June but did not want to jump in full force. She said because Fulton is such a large county that encompasses suburban and urban areas, they wanted to ensure the protocols were in the best interest of all of their libraries.