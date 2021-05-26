Cancel
Supervisors urge governor to transfer ‘state-responsible’ inmates from Riverside

By JIM McCONNELL SENIOR WRITER
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a state agency considers whether to shutter Riverside Regional Jail, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam last week, imploring him to “do everything within a governor’s means” to facilitate the transfer of state-responsible inmates from the troubled Prince George County jail to institutions operated by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

