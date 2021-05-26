Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Former KU and College Basketball Administrator Larry Keating passes away

By Nathan Swaffar
University Daily Kansan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime University of Kansas administrator Larry Keating died Tuesday morning at his home in Southport, North Carolina, according to a press release from Kansas Athletics. He was 76. Keating came to KU from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), where he served as Assistant Commissioner for both the basketball and...

www.kansan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Keating
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Kansas Basketball#Senior Football#Executive Assistant#College Football#Kansas Athletics#Maac#The Ncaa Council#Stonehill College#Hofstra University#The Big East Executive#Championships Committees#Administrator#Assistant Commissioner#Special Assistant#Intercollegiate Athletics#Ncaa Tournament Success#Southport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma State men's basketball announces new staff hirings

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State men's basketball staff is undergoing several changes with head coach Mike Boynton still leading the charge. On Monday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of two new assistants — David Cason and Larry Blunt — while two current staff members are transitioning to new roles.
Salem, WIKenosha News.com

College basketball: Former Central star Jaeden Zackery fulfills D-1 dream

SALEM LAKES — It’s a story of determination, patience and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Jaeden Zackery, a 2019 Central graduate who led the Falcons’ boys basketball team to unprecedented heights, always knew he wanted to play big-time college basketball, even when he started dribbling as a little boy. “I...
College Sportsrockchalktalk.com

Notebook: KU Basketball Scheduling Guru Passes Away

Whenever a college football fan looks at the upcoming season, they tend to think about their squad's best-case scenario. What happens if the new offensive coordinator is a hit, the second-year starter at quarterback takes a step forward and the transfer defensive tackle becomes an all-conference performer?. “I have not...
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Basketball Senior Evaluations

Gillespie had a great Senior season until his season was cut short due to a Torn MCL and now will look to return Villanova to a Final Four. Furthermore, he brings the Villanova identity with being great with the basketball-playing under great control. As well as, being able to get into the lane on jump stops to make shots and distribute to others. Additionally, he does a great job of posting up guards for scoring opportunities or passing out of the post. Next, he’s a really good shot-maker from the perimeter off the catch at 37.6% from three. Continued, he’s a good distributor to others, however, he could continue to elevate in that area to be more dynamic with the basketball. His movement on the perimeter is really good with spacing the floor and being shot ready at all times. Also, he is solid in transition with being able to make plays on the perimeter and getting others involved. Now defensively, he could be more effective on the basketball with his lateral movement. As well as, being more active in basketball. Collin Gillespie will be one of the best players in college basketball attempting to lead Villanova to a National Championship.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Watch: KU basketball's Marcus Garrett lights up open gym

Marcus Garrett just wrapped up his senior season with KU basketball. He could have returned for a bonus year of eligibility, provided by a blanket NCAA waiver, but Garrett instead penned an essay in which he stated his intentions to go pro. "It's goodbye for now," Garrett said in the...
College SportsWichita Eagle

COVID restrictions for college basketball recruiting are lifted. What it means for KU

The NCAA’s 14-month-long dead period in men’s basketball recruiting has expired. Starting Tuesday, college coaches, who have been tied to their campuses since mid-March 2020 in response to COVID-19 guidelines, may once again pack their suitcases and fly all around the country (on designated dates on the official recruiting calendar) in pursuit of high school and junior college players.
College SportsLJWORLD

Former Virginia Tech backup D-lineman Zion DeBose transferring to KU

Zion DeBose never got a chance to play for Lance Leipold at Buffalo, but the former Virginia Tech defensive end plans to do just that at Kansas. DeBose, a graduate transfer who originally planned to play for the Bulls in 2021, announced Monday evening he won’t ever make it to UB. Instead, he is following Leipold and a number of former Buffalo staff members to KU.
Glendive, MTBillings Gazette

Rapelje's Chase Keating signs with Dawson Community College track and field

GLENDIVE — Chase Keating from Rapelje has signed a letter of intent to join the Dawson Community College track and field program beginning in the fall. Keating has hit personal records this season in the discus at 93 feet, 10 inches, high jump at 5-10, long jump at 20-3, and triple jump at 43-1.5. He won the triple jump at the Southern C Divisional meet last week.
College Sportschatsports.com

Leon Burtnett - Former Purdue Football Head Coach Has Passed Away

Leon Burtnett, Purdue Boilermakers football, Jim Young, Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball, Arkansas State University, Randy Myers, Fred Akers, Tim Brewster, Indianapolis Colts, Arkansas. News broke early this morning that former Purdue football head coach Leon Burtnett has passed away. The news was first reported by Randy Myers an Arkansas based...
Austin, TXTexas Sports

Long-time UT Athletics staffer Larry Falk passes away

AUSTIN, Texas — Larry Falk, a long-time University of Texas Athletics Department staffer and Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee, passed away on Wednesday in Austin. Falk was 58 years old. A graveside service for Falk will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at 1 p.m. at Sparkman/Hillcrest Memorial Park...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue head football coach passes away at 78

Former Purdue head football coach Leon Burtnett has passed away, according to a report from Randy Myers of NewsTalk 1230. He was 78 years old. According to the report, Burtnett died in his sleep on Monday night. Burtnett was the head coach at Purdue from 1982-86. He started with the...
South Orange, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Larry Keating, former Seton Hall athletics director, dies at 76

Larry Keating, who was Seton Hall’s athletics director during its men’s basketball heyday under P.J. Carlesimo, died Tuesday in North Carolina. Keating was 76. His death was announced by Kansas, where he spent 16 years as an administrator before retiring in 2019. The Long Island native served in Vietnam, then spent more than five decades in college athletics as an administrator, coach, conference official and member of NCAA committees and councils.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

UNC-Texas Tech: Scott Forbes Postgame

Texas Tech's offense proved to be too much for North Carolina's pitching staff to handle as the Red Raiders turned a 3-2 ball game in the seventh inning into a 7-2 victory. On the other side, TTU pitchers Patrick Monteverde and Ryan Sublette struck out 15 Tar Heels and stranded six runners on base.