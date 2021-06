OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marguerite C. “Maggie” Huot, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.