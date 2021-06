On a busy inner-city road in Sydney, Australia, sits a large black warehouse that looks like many in its industrial area. The thing that sets this warehouse apart is that behind the giant roller doors is what can only be described as an Aladdin’s cave of motorcycles. It looks more like a motorcycle museum than a workshop, with rare classics, new and custom bikes everywhere – even stacked up on top of each other against the walls, like barrels of whisky ageing in a distillery. These are the mind-blowing headquarters of Gasoline Motor Co, and the latest build to roll out their doors is this murdered-out 2017 Harley-Davidson Roadster they have aptly named ‘Mr Bungle’.