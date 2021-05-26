Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Patricia Joan Lee

Capital Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Joan Lee, formerly of Tyndall and Pierre, SD, died at her residence in Phoenix, AZ, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the age of 73. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. and Wake Service following. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at St Leo’s Catholic Church on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Father Cronin Memorial Center with inurnment afterward at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers masks be worn but are not required. The celebration of life will be posted in video format on Patricia’s obituary page on the Goglin Funeral Home website www.goglinfh.com a few days after the Memorial Mass.

www.capjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierre, SD
Obituaries
City
Pierre, SD
City
Tyndall, SD
City
Yankton, SD
State
Alaska State
City
Scotland, SD
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances Lee
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Obituary#Funerals#Traumatic Brain Injury#Sd#Wake Service#St Leo#Catholic Cemetery#The Choir Fund#Tyndall High School Class#Oahe Inc#Council Bluffs#Good Samaritan Center#St Leo S Catholic Church#Goglin Funeral Home#Senator George Mcgovern#Groveland Park#Scottsdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
Related
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Community Calendar

Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663. Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four...
Hughes County, SDCapital Journal

From Pierre's Mayor

After a year of anxiously tracking data each day, I’m very excited to share some new numbers with you -- 21, 2, 48 and 13.3. Here’s what they mean. At last check, 21 was the number of active COVID cases in Hughes County. I take this low number as a sign that, in Pierre, we are continuing to move in the right direction; it’s also an indicator that many community members have and continue to make responsible decisions regarding the virus. Thank you for doing your part to keep your family and our community safe!
Missouri StateCapital Journal

Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThe heaviest rain of the season and one of the greatest in the history of Pierre started last evening about 7 o’clock and continued until about 2 o’clock this morning, during which time 2.4 inches of rain fell. While the rain was worth the proverbial “million dollars” to this section of the state there was considerable damage done through the flooding of basements, washing out of gardens and the flooding of Capitol Lake on which the state has been working for the past month or more. The rain fell in torrents at times. At about 10 o’clock water was coming down the streets leading from the hill section of the town knee deep. At the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Euclid the water was fully a foot and a half deep at that hour, creating a roaring torrent. Early in the evening, Capitol Lake was full of water, due to the fact that it was found impossible to open the flood gates. The steam shovel, which had been at work in the lakebed was completely covered with water early this morning with the exception of the very tip of the shovel crane. The biggest job is going to get the steam shovel out of the mud, which was yesterday practically dry ground.
Hughes County, SDCapital Journal

COVID-19 By the Numbers

19 (-7 from last Saturday) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday. 2 (same as last Saturday) Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday. 4 (+1 since last Saturday) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday. 123,644...