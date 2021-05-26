Patricia Joan Lee
Patricia Joan Lee, formerly of Tyndall and Pierre, SD, died at her residence in Phoenix, AZ, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the age of 73. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. and Wake Service following. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at St Leo’s Catholic Church on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Father Cronin Memorial Center with inurnment afterward at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery. The family prefers masks be worn but are not required. The celebration of life will be posted in video format on Patricia’s obituary page on the Goglin Funeral Home website www.goglinfh.com a few days after the Memorial Mass.www.capjournal.com