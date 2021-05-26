Cancel
This Mom Is Working to Help Divorced Women Achieve Financial Independence

By Farnoosh Torabi
Cover picture for the articleEmma Johnson wants divorced moms to be the wealthiest, best versions of themselves. And as part of that work, she advocates for a solution that goes against some traditional aspects of modern divorce. She is a vocal champion for the assumption of 50/50 parenting, making appearances in the media and state capitols to share her evidence that joint custody can help support financial equality between parents.

