This Mom Is Working to Help Divorced Women Achieve Financial Independence

Have you ever been in a conversation with someone who seems to dwell on the last worst thing that happened? If you have and, like me, are trying to figure a way out of the conversation, it can be a challenge! I was visiting with a couple of good friends this past weekend and decided we were at a point in our lives where we need to keep each other in check. It’s that time in life when you realize your body can have issues – you know, the kind your aunt and grandma used to talk about at the Thanksgiving table? Yeah, those kind. And, what we decided was that if any of us start our conversations with the outcome of a recent doctor appointment or an upcoming appointment or the sharing the best pain cream, we found that it is OK to tell the other person “next topic please.” Seriously though, the talk of kidney stones, pulled muscles, and shoulder or back pain could consume the short time we get to see each other. Ha! However, it is quite evident to me why women talk to other women about their medical issues – it’s because they listen.