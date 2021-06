The University of Notre Dame announced today that home football games during the 2021 season will be at full capacity. “We can’t wait to welcome the Notre Dame family back to campus next season,” University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “Between now and the start of the football season, we will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the nation, in St. Joseph County and on campus, and based on that information will decide what protocols and procedures will be employed to ensure the safety of all attendees. In light of the policies Notre Dame has already adopted requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, we encourage that everyone attending a game this fall be vaccinated.”