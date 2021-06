2022 Volkswagen Taos Review

There's a sharp look and new name for Volkswagen's biggest van-based MPV, because the VW T7 Multivan has been revealed as the replacement for the T6 Caravelle. While the Caravelle was the people-carrying derivative of VW's medium-sized Transporter van, the new model is being pitched as an all-new model which will also replace VW's Touran and Sharan MPVs, while the T6 will continue to be built as a commercial vehicle. Both models will be complemented by the all-electric ID. Buzz, which is due in 2022. This change means that the Multivan has been brought bang up to date, with a tech-packed interior and new running gear, including plug-in hybrid drive.