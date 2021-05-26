What to do?

I have hit the wall here. It is mid-spring, and I have yet to iron my summer clothes. At last count there are 13 items, not including touching up the things that have been squashed together in the closet over the winter. Who knows how many “NCIS” reruns I will have to watch to get that done. Decades ago, I used to iron my other half’s shirts while I kept up with the soap operas. Then he moved on, much to my disappointment. He sent them out to be done by the people with heavy-duty starch for the cuffs and collars.