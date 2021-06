Dragon Ball games always end up being those games where you hear about new content and think to yourself “that’s still going on?” Whether it be new characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ, new episodes for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, or in this case, new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, every piece of the now three episodes of post-launch DLC content for the game has been marred by the same issue. The new DLC is announced very early and months of waiting go by before players even know when it’s coming out.