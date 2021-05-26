Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Statistical Issues the Giants Need to Improve on Offense in 2021

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 15 days ago

Playoff-bound? That's what the New York Giants franchise is hoping to be when the dust of the 2021 NFL season settles, and the playoff berths are determined.

The Giants, as we all know by now, underwent a massive roster revamp in the off-season. They currently have 13 players that were once first-round draft picks, either for the Giants or for another team.

They loaded up on edge rushers, cornerbacks, and wide receivers, three-position groups that last year were passable but not entirely up to snuff in terms of allowing the coaching staff to accomplish everything they might have wanted to do.

And they have a solid foundation in place that was first implemented by head coach Joe Judge and has continued to be solidified by the players themselves.

Will all that lead to the Giants reaching their goal of getting into the postseason tournament?

Again, that is the hope, and it looks to be a realistic one given the structure in place. But the structure is only one part of the picture, as there has to be an improvement in several major statistical areas.

Where are some of the areas that the Giants need to take a significant step forward?

To answer this question, I went back to look at the final 2020 team and league averages to determine where the Giants were most glaringly under the league average on offense and defense. Based on those numbers, here are the most glaring takeaways.

In this analysis, we're going to look at the offensive side of the ball; tomorrow, we'll look at the defensive side of things.

Offensive Red Zone Conversion

Giants: 36.36% | NFL: 41.64% (-5.28% difference)

If you want to start anyplace with why the Giants were the 31st ranked scoring offense last year, you can start with their inability to punch the ball into the end zone from inside the opponent's 20-yard line, which was simply abysmal.

According to Football Outsiders, the Giants averaged 4.32 points per red-zone trip. If the Giants want to become a scoring juggernaut, it all starts with cashing in on the so-called "scoring chip shots" that many consider red zone opportunities to be.

Offensive Sacks Allowed Per Pass Attempt

Giants 9.67% | NFL: 6.30% (-3.37% difference)

Over the last five seasons, the Giants have allowed 165 quarterback sacks, an average of 33 per season.

While not all of those sacks are on the offensive line---missed blitz pickups by the running backs and the quarterback's holding of the ball for too long have also contributed to the high rate--there's no little question that this number needs to be reduced.

The Giants are banking on that happening. The general feeling is that the offensive line will not only have a full year of working together in this offense (which will lead to more of a comfort level), but in addition, the stabilized coaching situation should go a long way toward getting this group back on track.

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY

  • Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Offensive Passing Yards Per Game

Giants 189.1 | NFL 240.2 (Difference: -51.1)

If you want to know why the Giants spent like crazy on players like receiver Kenny Golladay, look no further than this stat.

The Giants struggled to run deep passing concepts for multiple reasons, including offensive lie protection, but probably more so due to the receivers' inability to separate deep down the field.

The irony in this stat is that throwing deep has been a Daniel Jones strength of which the team just hasn't been able to take advantage.

According to Pro Football Focus, last season Jones completed 20 out of 43 deep pass (20+ yards) attempts (46.5%) for 652 yards and six of his 11 touchdown throws, a 15.2 yards per pass attempt average. Further, among those deep pass attempts, he had two dropped balls and 18 batted passes.

While those numbers by themselves don't look that impressive, let's compare them to his intermediate throws between 10-19 yards. Jones went 48-81 on those pass attempts for 730 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions with five batted passes and six drops.

But in going back to the big picture, had the Giants been able to pull to within the league average, maybe that would have meant at least another score for the league's 31st ranked scoring offense (and for an offense that over the last five seasons has only scored an average of 34 offensive touchdowns per season).

Offense: Average Fumbles-Lost/Game

Giants 0.7 | NFL: 0.5

While it might be tempting to point the finger at Daniel Jones as this team's biggest culprit for the ball security issues, I went back and looked at the last five years and found that over that period, the Giants had 50 lost fumbles, an average of 10 per season.

Having gotten that out of the way, let's hone in on last year, where per Team Rankings, the Giants averaged 0.7 fumbles lost per game, the fifth-highest average in the league.

If you're looking for a silver lining to this stat, there are a couple to be had. First, the Giants finished better in 2020 than they did in 2019 when they were averaging 1.0 lost fumble per game, which led the league in lost fumbles.

Zeroing in even further, the Giants cut down their average fumbles lost from 0.7 to 0.3 over their last three games of the season, making them one of the most improved teams in that statistic over that time frame.

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
22
Followers
289
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Outsiders#The New York Giants#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Go Game#Wide Receivers#Football Team#End Game#Team Rankings#Scoring Offense#Offensive Passing Yards#Offensive Sacks Allowed#Cornerbacks#Deep Passing Concepts#First Round Draft Picks#Red Zone Trip#Missed Blitz Pickups#Offensive Lie Protection#Lost Fumbles#Coaching Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: TE Kelvin Benjamin

When I started writing these 90-man roster profiles about a week ago, doing one on Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t on the radar screen. As New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says, though, roster-building is really a year-round process. The signing of Benjamin after a rookie mini-camp tryout is certainly interesting. He...
NFLelitesportsny.com

Significant number of Giants, Jets players showing up to Phase 2 of offseason program

The Giants and Jets reportedly both had great showings to commence Phase 2 of the 2021 NFL offseason program. The rift between the NFL and its Players Association in regard to voluntary in-person workouts this offseason is still in existence. The NFLPA is encouraging players to opt out of the workouts in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 5/17: Logan Ryan, starting lineup, Kenny Golladay, more headlines

Like Daniel Jones earlier this offseason, team leader Logan Ryan has gotten together his teammates for offseason workouts. This included 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry, free agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson, safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, Madre Harper, Joshua Kalu and Jarren Williams. New York Giants. Offense: QB Daniel Jones,...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule: Way-too-early win/loss game predictions

Last week the NFL officially released the 2021 schedules and as such we now know exactly when, where, and who the Dallas Cowboys will play each week. There’s still a lot of unknown as to what kind of team Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff can put together, but the way the schedule plays out the Cowboys have a good shot at becoming a serious playoff contender.
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Ryan Kerrigan was the only player left at FedExField after the Washington Football Team's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was not alone. He was surrounded by all the memories he had collected over the past decade. He looked at one end zone, and he could see...
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Behind the Helmet: New York Giants Defensive End Ifeadi Odenigbo

New York Giants defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo always believed that he was athletically gifted. But being athletically gifted and being able to turn that to success was a formula that Odenigbo, the son of Nigerian-born parents, had to learn for himself. One of Odenigbo's earliest exposure to the old cliché...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Jonathan Tisch doesn’t know if Saquon Barkley will return week 1

Every New York Giants fan this offseason is hoping the team will get Saquon Barkley back for week one. Barkley’s absence was a notable part of the Giants’ struggles last year, and the Giants have focused on the wide receiver position this offseason with the assumption that they’ll have a healthy Barkley. After all, a good passing game is only worth so much if you can’t threaten with the run.
NFLgiants.com

Cover 3: What we learned at Giants Rookie Minicamp

The Giants.com crew recaps all you need to know from the 2021 rookie minicamp:. John Schmeelk: This wasn't a typical rookie minicamp, with barely more than 20 players in attendance, including some undrafted free agents and a few tryouts. There were no team sessions or full-speed 1-on-1 drills. In other words, there wasn't much to see. Even with the limited work, first-round pick Kadarius Toney barely participated in the team drills or many routes after having issues finding the right shoes on the first day.
NFLUSA Today

Giants have a roster stacked with Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks

The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year, “prove-it” deal after his tryout session this weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp. They are hoping he can develop into a tight end. Benjamin is a former first-round pick, selected 28th overall by Panthers’...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin following minicamp tryout (Report)

Kelvin Benjamin is returning to the NFL and reuniting with the general manager that drafted him. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants have signed the veteran to a contract after he tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp on both Friday and Saturday. Dave Gettleman originally selected Benjamin in the first round of the 2014 draft when he was the general manager of the Carolina Panthers.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OL Jackson Barton

Offensive lineman Jackson Barton is currently on his third NFL team. What does this 6-7, 302-pound specimen have to offer that the Giants likely found worth putting in a waiver claim?. Background. Barton was originally a seventh-round draft pick (No. 240 overall) by the Colts in 2019 out of Utah....
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Giants sign WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

The New York Giants announced the signings Sunday of former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement. Both veteran free agents tried out for the team at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, with Benjamin working out primarily as a tight end. Both received one-year deals.
NFLHouston Chronicle

McClain: As Texans stay patient, a look at trade options for Deshaun Watson

When Texans coach David Culley was asked about Deshaun Watson during the rookie minicamp, his response was similar to chairman and CEO Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio when they were questioned recently about the quarterback. “We have nothing to say about that situation at this time,” Culley said....
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLUSA Today

Uncertainty surrounds remainder of Giants' offseason program

New York Giants rookie minicamp has officially come and gone, which means the team is now onto the next phase of the offseason workout program. The second phase of the offseason program is slated to begin on Monday and run through Friday, May 21. Per CBA rules, the Giants can conduct on-field non-contact drills with coaches, but will they?
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Ranking the Top-7 Greatest Linebackers in New York Giants Franchise History

As we continue in our rankings of the all-time greatest Giants by position, we’ve come to the linebacking corps. First off, honorable mentions to Gary Reasons, best remembered for his game-saving hit on Denver’s Bobby Humphrey in 1989. We also have to include among our honorable mentions Brian Kelley, part of the famed "Crunch Bunch," along with Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, and Brad Van Pelt, who are included on this list.