Lawndale, NC

Parents charged in shooting of toddler

Shelby Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lawndale couple has been charged in a shooting that injured a 2-year-old child. Lucentio Antwan Clark, 38, and Tianna Jumper, 20, both of Lawndale, have been charged with obstructing justice and child abuse/neglect resulting in serious injury. Clark was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

#Child Abuse#Drive By Shooting#Toddler#Detention Center#Crime#Child Care#Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office#Investigators#Home#Douglas Street#Antwan
