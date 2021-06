GUANGZHOU, CHINA, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (LIZI) - Get Report, a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is excited to announce that its new LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) has been recommended by Apple's App Store as one of its featured apps. LIZHI Podcast is the first Chinese podcast app to be recommended by the App Store in the China market - a major milestone for the app since its launch in January this year. As a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast has been rated 5 stars by users after the launch.