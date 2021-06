TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – At a time when many college students are simply trying to survive the upcoming exam and make it to the next big party, University of Alabama student Nick Wright was trying to solve a problem. As the t-shirt chair for his fraternity, he wasn’t happy with the turnaround times or the quality of the t-shirts his fraternity needed for various events. With the help of his brother, Michael, the two set out to create a solution and in the process, created an apparel company with a legacy of quality and authenticity that is worn with pride on the campus, reinforces the brands Americans know and love and now, will celebrate the outdoor lifestyle lived by sporting men and women across the nation.