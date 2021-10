Maine Fisherman’s Accidental 600-Pound Fish Benefits Soup Kitchen. You can definitely call this the catch of the day. A fishing crew in Maine was out trying to get lobster bait when their nets captured something unexpected. Turns out it was a 600-pound tuna. The vessel was not licensed to catch bluefin tuna, so they attempted to free the large fish — but determined it was too entangled in the nets to revive. The crew contacted the Maine Marine Patrol to explain the situation and were ultimately cleared to harvest and donate the tuna. The crew then arranged for the 600 lb fish to be donated to a local soup kitchen that got the special treat earlier this week.

