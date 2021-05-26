My Baby Beluga

When I discovered Raffi would be in concert a mere thirty minutes from my home, I jumped at the chance to see him. I was raised on a healthy portion of his children’s music growing up and it has been my intention to give the same gift to my kids. I was weeks into a rough postpartum journey after my second child, but I knew I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take Ethan, my three-year-old son, to his first concert that was also my childhood music idol. Most importantly, an opportunity to hear him sing ‘Baby Beluga’, my favorite of his songs, in person would be a dream come true. It would surely be a bucket-list kind of experience.