Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akwesasne, NY

Strong Roots Charitable Foundation partners with the Welcome Home Project

mymalonetelegram.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKWESASNE MOHAWK TERRITORY — The Strong Roots Charitable Foundation and The Welcome Home Project are pleased to announce a new community initiative that will directly support the transition of returning community members from incarceration by providing resources which include safe housing and strength based peer support. The collaborative forces of these two community organizations is rooted in creating an Akwesasne community led, trauma informed response to those returning home. The partnership will help individuals released from incarceration have access to affordable, single-person living units, along with community support, resources and encouragement to acclimate their way back to their families and society.

www.mymalonetelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akwesasne, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Family Support#Family Relationships#Supportive Housing#The Welcome Home Project#Strong Relationships#Community Support#Community Members#Peer Support#Cultural#Environment#Transformation#Encouragement#Personal Growth#Women#Determination#Temporary Residents#Vegetable Garden#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Charities
Related
Akwesasne, NYnny360.com

Akwesasne stores help promote ‘Project Stick Shock’

AKWESASNE — Akwesasne stores have stickers attached to a variety of products that contain alcohol. These are part of Project Sticker Shock, designed to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally, but may provide it illegally to minors. Much of this prevention project involves community members joining together to create...