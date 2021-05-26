Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

By KEN SWEET and MARCY GORDON
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues dividing the...

