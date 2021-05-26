Cancel
Celebrities

Rapper Kanye West 'Secretly Dating' Supermodel Irina Shayk Following Kim Kardashian Split, Source Spills

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Kanye West appears to have moved on following his split from estranged ex, Kim Kardashian. The "Gold Digger" crooner is reportedly romantically linked to supermodel Irina Shayk. Article continues below advertisement. Rumors began circulating Tuesday the 43-year-old rapper has been spending time with the 35-year-old brunette beauty. The alleged...

okmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Kanye
