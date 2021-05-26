Rapper Kanye West 'Secretly Dating' Supermodel Irina Shayk Following Kim Kardashian Split, Source Spills

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May 2021, starting with this unexpected duo… On May 24, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Kanye West is now "secretly dating" Bradley Cooper's former long-term partner, model Irina Shayk. Later that day, a second source claimed that the rapper and the Russian beauty are "definitely dating." (Although the report seems dubious, Deux Moi has an impressive track record for breaking this kind of news.) Kanye and Irina actually go way back: She appeared in the 2010 music video for his hit "Power" and he rapped about her in his 2010 demo "Christian Dior Denim Flow." Two years later, she walked the runway during his ready-to-wear collection presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week. She's also been seen wearing items from his Balenciaga collab. It's clear they run in the same circles, so perhaps a secret romance isn't so far-fetched!