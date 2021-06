The Space Gray era will end soon. Tech giant Apple has announced that it will discontinue Magic accessories. It said that the hue for the accessories will no longer be made available to customers. The company sold accessories like Magic Keyboards, Mice, Trackpads, and more in space gray color. It sold accessories separately. It also provided them alongside iMac Pro. Apple has already discontinued the iMac Pro. The accessories will be available in the market till the stock lasts. Apple will not supply these accessories to stores. On Apple’s store page, these accessories are available for sale for now. The company has added a message that accessories will be available while stocks last.